Ottawa's red light cameras to set sights on Quebec drivers

Quebec drivers, long immune to the roadside justice dealt by Ottawa's red light cameras, could soon feel their pricey sting — and the city's coffers could swell considerably as a result.

According to a memo from John Manconi, Ottawa's general manager of transportation services, the city has finally struck a deal that would let it fine drivers from Quebec caught running red lights.

Given its location on a provincial border and the number of Quebec residents who work and do business in Ottawa, the city has long had its eye on ticketing out-of-province drivers.

In 2016, when the Ontario government changed its rules to allow interprovincial ticketing, city officials estimated such a change could pull in an extra $500,000 dollars per year in fines.

In the first quarter of 2016, the city said it issued nearly 5,300 violations from its red light cameras, but missed out on fining another 1,250 out-of-province drivers caught blasting through red lights.

Tickets could start in June

The agreement, reached between the city and the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators (CCMTA) in late April, gives Ottawa access to records of drivers from Quebec, Saskatchewan and Yukon.

Other provinces have refused to share their data, and Newfoundland and Labrador hasn't responded to the council's request.

Before the city can start collecting the out-of-province revenue, it needs to finalize a few technical aspects of the agreement and test the system, Manconi said.

He said offenders from Quebec should start receiving tickets in late June, barring any setbacks.

On Tuesday afternoon Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is unveiling the city's latest red light camera, its 20th.