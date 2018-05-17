Jim Watson has some questions for provincial candidates

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson wants to know what aspiring provincial politicians have on offer for the city before people cast a ballot.

Watson sent out a questionnaire to both local candidates and provincial leaders Thursday on a host of local issues like affordable housing and transit funding.

The mayor appears to want to ensure that candidates are committed to the money the Liberal government has already promised.

Will post answers online

Watson said in the letter that the answers are important to the "future of Ottawa."

He said he plans to take all of the answers and post them online on June 4, just before the provincial election on June 7.

In his letter, Watson vowed he would do that "without editorial comment."