City of Ottawa opens up information centres due to flood risks

The City of Ottawa is stepping up prevention measures, but doesn't believe we will see anything close to last year's catastrophic floods.

Laila Gibbons, Ottawa's director of parks, forestry and stormwater services, said the city is moving sandbags and sand into some more locations and will have four information centres operating beginning on Thursday.

"There is a risk of some flooding we are looking at slightly above normal levels coming in over the next two or three days," she said.

There is rain in the forecast over the next few days. Gibbons said they expect minor flooding that could affect around 400 homes at most, but they want to be ready.

"We are prepared if we do see an increase in water levels and have to step in," she said. "We are ready to go if in case we do reach those points."

The four information centres are at the Constance and Buckham's Bay Community Centre, Fitzroy Harbour Community Centre, Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre and the R.J. Kennedy Community Centre.

The centres will have information about conditions and where residents can pick up sandbags.