Ottawa masseur charged with sexual assault

Ottawa police have charged a massage therapist after a woman complained she was sexually assaulted during a session at the man's home-based studio.

The woman came forward Tuesday, complaining she'd been assaulted during a massage in the city's west end earlier that day. The masseur then "repeatedly attempted to communicate with her," police said in a news release.

A 38-year-old man faces two counts each of sexual assault and criminal harassment.

In addition to his home-based business, the man worked at several other massage clinics in the city's west end, police said.

Investigators from the sexual assault and child abuse unit of the Ottawa Police Service believe there could be other victims, and are encouraging them to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.