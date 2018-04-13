Police use Taser on man at scene of Somerset Street fire

Ottawa police used a Taser on a man at the scene of an early morning fire in Centretown.

The call about the fire, at 263 Somerset St. W., came around 4:30 a.m.

It was under control as of 5 a.m., said Ottawa police.

While emergency crews were at the scene they had to use a Taser to subdue a man with some connection to that address, police said.

He was being treated by Ottawa paramedics, who didn't have an update on his condition as of 5:40 a.m.

Police said they'd be speaking to the man after he was treated.

Somerset Street West is closed from O'Connor to Metcalfe streets.