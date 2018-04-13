Skip to Main Content
Police use Taser on man at scene of Somerset Street fire

Ottawa police used a Taser on a man at the scene of an early morning fire in Centretown.

Police want to speak to man after he's treated by paramedics

Ottawa police close Somerset Street West from O'Connor to Metcalfe streets after a fire that led to a man being Tased at the scene. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

The call about the fire, at 263 Somerset St. W., came around 4:30 a.m.

It was under control as of 5 a.m., said Ottawa police.

While emergency crews were at the scene they had to use a Taser to subdue a man with some connection to that address, police said.

He was being treated by Ottawa paramedics, who didn't have an update on his condition as of 5:40 a.m.

Police said they'd be speaking to the man after he was treated.

Somerset Street West is closed from O'Connor to Metcalfe streets.

