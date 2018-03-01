Police in Ottawa and Gatineau are focusing on distracted driving and speeding this month as part of their monthly traffic enforcement program to make roads safer.

Police in Ottawa reported 28,603 collisions involving distracted driving between 2012 and 2016, which resulted in 5,767 injuries and 21 deaths.

During that same period, 15,367 collisions involved speeding in Ottawa, resulting in 3,028 injuries and 55 deaths, according to police.

Since 2004, the Ottawa Police Service's selective traffic enforcement program (STEP) has profiled and enforced two monthly themes to decrease the number of collisions and raise awareness about road safety.

The STEP program is part of the Safer Roads Ottawa initiative, a partnership between Ottawa police, the City of Ottawa, firefighters, paramedics and Ottawa Public Health.