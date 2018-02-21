The SIU is investigating Ottawa police officers over an incident that took place on Sunday.

The Special Investigations Unit is looking into the actions of four Ottawa police officers, after a 60-year-old man ended up in hospital with a serious injury.

The SIU's early investigation reveals officers were called Sunday at 11:45 p.m. to a Boston Pizza restaurant at 1055 St. Laurent Boulevard for a report of a man making threats against staff.

An interaction between the man and the officers took place that spilled outside of the restaurant and the man was arrested. He was then taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with the injury.

The SIU would not specify the man's injuries, but said he had been released from hospital.

The SIU has assigned two investigators to the case and has identified four officers believed to be involved in the incident. They have also identified six other police officers who were witnesses.

They are asking anyone else who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and call 1-800-787-8529. Anyone with video evidence is asked to upload it through the SIU website.