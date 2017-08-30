Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a 25-year-old man charged with firearm offences in connection to a shootout in Nepean over the weekend.

At about 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, several people called 911 to report gunshots in the area of Woodroffe Avenue and Navaho Drive.

"A scene was established indicating that gunfire had been exchanged," police said in a media release issued Tuesday.

A short while later, a man showed up at an Ottawa hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police announced Tuesday that they've identified and charged a suspect — 25-year-old Joseph Madore of Ottawa — and are looking for information on his whereabouts. The charges against him include:

Reckless discharge of a firearm the life or safety of another person.

Careless use, handling and storing of a firearm.

Pointing a firearm.

Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence or registration.

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm while knowingly not holding a licence or registration.

Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

Possession of a loaded, regulated firearm.

Possession of a firearm while being prohibited from doing so.

He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Police are also hoping to track down a vehicle involved in the incident: a grey 2009 Acura TL with an Ontario licence plate marked CBYE 918.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).