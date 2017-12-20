Ottawa police believe the rise in shootings over the past two years is due to an ongoing criminal culture shift.

For the second year in a row, Ottawa broke a record for the number of shootings in a year.

On Sunday the city recorded its 69th shooting of 2017, passing the previous high of 68 in 2016.

Insp. Mark Patterson, head of Ottawa Police's guns and gangs unit, said in a CBC News Ottawa interview criminals are becoming more brazen in carrying and using firearms.

"As these criminals evolve, they've gone from combating one-on-one, to carrying knives, and now to carrying firearms," he said.

They believe this will help them carry out criminal activities such as drug trafficking, Patterson said.

"It comes back to the mentality that they want to be threatening," he explained, adding that other cities in Canada are experiencing a similar dynamic.

Guns taken from homes

While that trend may not be brand new or confined to Ottawa, Patterson suspects a new trend is happening with how gangs are acquiring guns.

In the past the majority of guns used for illegal activity have come from the United States, around 60 per cent according to chief Charles Bordeleau.

But Patterson believes more criminals may now be getting firearms from break-ins.

At least two of the two dozen guns seized during the Project Sabotage sweep on Thursday were acquired that way Patterson said.

The rest are being analyzed to determine where they came from.

Ottawa police seized two dozen firearms during Project Sabotage last Thursday. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

"What I would venture to say for this project, we're going to see a different trend where they are being stolen from break and enters," he said.

Patterson said this puts a new emphasis on ensuring gun owners are storing their firearms properly.

Project Sabotage involved a six month investigation led by Ottawa Police which ended Thursday, resulting in 13 people being arrested and 24 guns seized.