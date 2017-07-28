Ottawa police are looking for witnesses after shots were fired in broad daylight in the west end last weekend.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls in the area of Draper Avenue and Morrison Drive near Greenbank Road between 1:40 p.m. and 1:50 p.m on Saturday, July 22.

Kids had been swimming in a pool nearby and playing outside when the shooting occurred, said Const. Chuck Benoit.

Several houses and structures were damaged, and police found several shell casings in the area and along a nearby pathway.

No one was injured.

It was the 34th shooting of 2017, although the total is now up to 37.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service west investigations unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).