Police investigating drive-by shooting

Ottawa police are seeking the public's help in finding witnesses to a drive-by shooting Monday night.

Police said in a news release they were called to St. Claire Avenue, near Baseline Road and Clyde Avenue, after receiving calls about "an exchange of gunshots between two vehicles."

Officers found spent shell casings at the scene but said nobody was injured.

Police did not release a description of the vehicle or any suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2166. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).