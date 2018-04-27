Holy heist, Batman! 900 comics snatched from Ottawa collector

This is a job for — Ottawa police. And maybe you, dear reader.

Police say a villain or villains stole a large comic book collection from a home in the city's rural south end during a break-in that occurred sometime between Feb. 6 and Feb. 8.

According to a news release, 900 comics were stolen from the home.

While police didn't disclose the value of the comics stolen, a detective working on the case said the collection is considered "valuable," and contains a variety of titles. Police don't have reason to believe the theft was targeted, the detective said.

Police would not reveal the precise scene of the crime.

However Const. Chuck Benoit asked the public to be on the lookout for anyone who recently acquired a large comic book collection, because it could be related to the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 ext. 3515.