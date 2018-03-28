Skip to Main Content
Police looking for man accused of attempted murder

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection to a shooting that took place in the city's Chinatown neighbourhood on Saturday.

Accused is considered armed and dangerous

Ottawa Police Service cruisers are parked outside 13 Anderson St. on March 24, 2018. A man was shot inside the house, police say. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

The shooting happened at around 4 p.m. inside a home on Anderson Street near Booth Street, officers at the scene told CBC News.

Police said the victim, a 35-year-old man, was shot multiple times and was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. 

Yaheya Benamiar, 19, is wanted in relation to the shooting and will be charged with:
Yaheya Benamiear is wanted in relation to a shooting on Anderson Street in Ottawa on March 24. (Ottawa Police Service)
  • Attempted murder.
  • Discharge of a firearm.
  • Use of firearm in the commission of an offence.
  • Carrying a concealed weapon.

Benamiar is described as a light-skinned male, five-feet-ten-inches tall and weighing 143 pounds with a bit of a belly. He has medium-length black hair and peach fuzz on his cheeks.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants and black high tops.

Police warn that Benamiar is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Residents are asked to call 911 if he is seen.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Ottawa police.

