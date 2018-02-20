Ottawa police are hoping someone can help them identify the driver of a vehicle that struck a woman on Preston Street, then left the scene last November.

The hit and run occurred Nov. 22 near the corner of Preston and Pamilla streets. The 22-year-old woman who was struck was critically hurt and underwent a long recovery in hospital, police said.

Officers found the vehicle shortly after the incident, but now need help determining who was behind the wheel.

The vehicle is a 2009, metallic brown, four-door Honda Civic.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the Ottawa police collision investigation unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.