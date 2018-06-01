No charges against officer in fatal ByWard Market shooting

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has decided there are no reasonable grounds for charges against an Ottawa police officer involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old-man in the ByWard Market last summer.

The incident occurred on June 3, 2017, when the police officer was attempting to arrest the man who had just shot two people, killing one and injuring the other.

The patrol officer had pursued the man into a Murray Street parking garage after hearing gunshots, according to the SIU report.

The officer repeatedly ordered the man to stop, but he turned and pointed his gun at the officer.

The two exchanged fire and the man was fatally shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU investigates when incidents involving police and civilians result in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.