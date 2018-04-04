Ottawa police officer retires after three decades of service

After three decades with the Ottawa Police Service, Mike Haarbosch says he never regretted his career for a moment despite the heart-wrenching cases he's tackled over the years.

"I tried my best over the course of 32 years to keep the job at work and not to take it home, and sometimes I was more successful than other times," the now retired staff sergeant told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning. "There were certainly times when there were tears at home."

The Ottawa police officer hung up his badge last week after 32 years of investigating fires, collisions and robberies in the National Capital Region.

"It's a little surreal," he said. "[I] just reflect back on the whole period and especially the people I have worked with along the way and the work with now.

"That's the part I am going to miss the most."

To my followers, and fellow crime fighters. Today is the end of my ride. It's been great, and it's been my honour to serve for the last 32 years.Thanks to all of you for your support and assistance in getting the messages out! You're great! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/retirementday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#retirementday</a> —@MHaarbosch

'Tragedies that I will never forget'

Before retiring, Haarbosch worked for the force's robbery unit. Before that he worked for the major crimes unit and investigated arsons.

"There are times when I still reflect back on things," he said. "Either [the] collision part or probably even more so, the nine years I spent in the arson unit and doing the fire investigations — those were tragedies that I will never forget."

Haarbosch said he always tried not to bring the difficulties of his job home. Sometimes that proved difficult, he said, especially with cases that involved a child's death.

A fire in the Glebe in 1999 was the first arson case Haarbosch worked on. The blaze destroyed 13 homes, caused about $6 million in damage and displaced more than 30 people, he said.

"I remember rolling up and going like, 'Oh my God,'" he said.

The fire plagued him for years, he said, because of the number of people affected.

Peaceful morning for a walk around the ponds. <a href="https://t.co/aAJVTsFebg">pic.twitter.com/aAJVTsFebg</a> —@MHaarbosch

Signing off

Each time he started at a new unit, Haarbosch said he would always happen to start off with a major case.

It seemed like I always entered some of these positions with a bang. - Mike Haarbosch

As a collision investigator, the first incident he dealt with involved a head-on crash between a bus and a truck.

"It seemed like I always entered some of these positions with a bang," he said. "Early on, I remember going to a homicide scene in the south end and the first evidence I ever gave was on a homicide trial."

It was always "sink or swim," he said.

Haarbosch sent a goodbye email to his fellow officers last week, and has been getting "heartwarming" responses in return.

"I'm very appreciative of all that this job has given me," he said.