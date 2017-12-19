An officer with the Ottawa Police Service has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after an incident that occurred when he was off-duty.

The 41-year-old officer was charged by an officer from MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais, a police department serving Quebec municipalities including Chelsea, La Pêche and Val-des-Monts, Ottawa police said in a media release.

The alleged assault took place Dec. 14 and is related to a domestic matter, according to the release. Police are not releasing the name of the officer in order to protect the identity of the victim.

The officer has been assigned to administrative duties while an internal investigation is carried out, a police spokesperson said.

If the officer is charged under the Police Services Act, he could then be suspended with pay, according to the spokesperson.