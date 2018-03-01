Police officer who punched handcuffed teen pleads guilty to misconduct

An Ottawa police officer who punched a handcuffed teenager in the face after unlawfully arresting him in August 2015 pleaded guilty to a misconduct charge Wednesday.

Justice Julie Bourgeois ruled in March 2017 that Const. Nikolas Boldirev violated the Charter of Rights and Freedoms when he pulled over Mohamed Hamed, then 19, near the intersection of Baseline Road and Woodroffe Avenue.

Bourgeois found Boldirev's testimony that he had smelled, then found marijuana in Hamed's backpack inconsistent, leading to an unlawful arrest, an illegal search and excessive force when the officer punched Hamed twice in the face while the 19-year-old sat handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser.

Hamed was found not guilty of all charges, while Boldirev was placed on administrative duty as police investigated the incident internally.

Boldirev was charged with one count of unlawful or unnecessary exercise of authority under Ontario's Police Services Act.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday.

A sentencing date has not been set.