Ottawa police arrest 1 suspect, still seek another in 2017 shootout

One man Ottawa police were seeking in connection with a 2017 Nepean shootout has been arrested, but investigators are still seeking a second suspect.

Joseph Madore was arrested Tuesday evening by the parole enforcement unit without incident, police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

At about 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, several people called 911 to report gunshots in the area of Woodroffe Avenue and Navaho Drive. Between 30 and 40 bullet casings were found at the scene.

Madore is facing multiple weapons charges, and police asked for the public's help to finding him just days after the shooting. That search ended with his arrest Tuesday.

Investigators continue to search for the second suspect, Abraham Bihi, who was charged in September with similar offences. Police have warned that Bihi should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).