Skip to Main Content
Ottawa police investigating shooting in south end
New

Ottawa police investigating shooting in south end

Police are investigating after a shooting took place at a business in Ottawa's south end Saturday night.

No injuries reported, police say

CBC News ·
A shooting took place on Bank Street around 8:20 p.m. on June 9, 2018. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Police are investigating after a shooting took place at a business near the South Keys Shopping Centre Saturday night.

The shooting took place at a business at the 2400 block of Bank St., near Hunt Club Road at approximately 8:20 p.m.

A man entered the business and fired several shots. 

Police say the man was said to be wearing a dark coloured hoodie, black pants, black shoes, sunglasses and a bandana, which covered his face. 

No one was injured.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us