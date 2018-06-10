New
Ottawa police investigating shooting in south end
Police are investigating after a shooting took place at a business in Ottawa's south end Saturday night.
No injuries reported, police say
Police are investigating after a shooting took place at a business near the South Keys Shopping Centre Saturday night.
The shooting took place at a business at the 2400 block of Bank St., near Hunt Club Road at approximately 8:20 p.m.
A man entered the business and fired several shots.
Police say the man was said to be wearing a dark coloured hoodie, black pants, black shoes, sunglasses and a bandana, which covered his face.
No one was injured.