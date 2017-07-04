Ottawa police investigated two stabbings that happened less than two hours apart Tuesday afternoon, including one that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were first called at 3:22 p.m. to the 100 block of Falcon Brook Road, near the intersection of Richardson Side Road and David Manchester Road, for a 17-year-old boy who had multiple stab wounds, according to paramedics. The boy was sent to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario in stable condition.

Police said in a tweet another 17-year-old boy was arrested without incident.

2/2 one 17 y.o. male suspect arrested without incident. Investigation continues, no further details can be released. #ottnews — @OttawaPolice

Then, at 4:54 p.m., police were called to the 800 block of Tavistock Road in the Lincoln Fields area for another stabbing. Police said a man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Another man was also arrested in the second stabbing. No other details were released by police.

Police said the two stabbings are not related.