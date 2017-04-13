Ottawa police are investigating after a man was shot overnight in Overbrook and sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police say they responded to the shooting on Prince Albert Street around 12:50 a.m. Thursday.
No arrests have been made as police continue their investigation.
A second shooting was reported shortly after in Lowertown around 1:55 a.m. and patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Augusta Street.
No injuries were reported in that shooting and police say they have a man in custody.