Ottawa police are investigating an overnight shooting in Overbrook. (CBC)

Ottawa police are investigating after a man was shot overnight in Overbrook and sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say they responded to the shooting on Prince Albert Street around 12:50 a.m. Thursday.

No arrests have been made as police continue their investigation.

A second shooting was reported shortly after in Lowertown around 1:55 a.m. and patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Augusta Street.

No injuries were reported in that shooting and police say they have a man in custody.