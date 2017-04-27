Ottawa police are investigating a homicide after a man in his 20s died following a daylight stabbing in Vanier Thursday.

Ottawa police were called to the area of Montreal Road and Bégin Street at 3:23 p.m. for what was initially a medical call.

Once paramedics arrived, they found a man who had sustained life-threatening stab wounds. He was sent to hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after, paramedics confirmed the victim had been pronounced dead in hospital.

The Ottawa police major crime unit is investigating the fatal stabbing, which is the city's second homicide of the year.

Ottawa police have closed Montreal Road from Marier Avenue to Bégin Street. Bégin Street is closed from Montreal Road to Lévis Avenue.