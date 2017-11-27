Ottawa police are investigating a homicide in Vanier after a male died of his injuries from a fight on Montreal Road Monday night.

Ottawa paramedics said they responded to a report of a stabbing at the intersection of Montreal Road and Lajoie Street around 9:30 p.m. They sent the male to hospital in critical condition for unspecified injuries. The male's age was not released.

Ottawa police said they were called to investigate a fight that broke out in the area and that officers were on scene to speak to witnesses.

As of 10:00 p.m., Lajoie Street was closed between Montreal Road and Lévis Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the city's 14th homicide of the year.