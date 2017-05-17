Ottawa police are investigating the third homicide of 2017 after a 19-year-old man's body was found on Monday night in Centretown.

On May 15, police officers responded to a disturbance call in the 400 block of MacLaren Street at 10:50 p.m. where paramedics were attending a medical call.

A man was found lying on the ground after possibly falling from a nearby highrise building, police said. The man died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Ahmad Afrah of Ottawa.

Police say they have deemed the death suspicious and the major crime unit is investigating.

So far they have made no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.