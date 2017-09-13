Armed with handguns, two men dressed as construction workers forced their way into a Kanata home on Monday and robbed a woman of her purses, according to Ottawa police.

The home invasion happened at 10:50 a.m. in the 100 block of Westover Cres., just west of the Canadian Tire Centre.

The two men rang the doorbell and when the woman answered the door, they forced their way inside. One of them "controlled the victim," police said in a news release, while the other searched the home.

The pair then left with handbags and fled on foot northbound, possibly to a parked vehicle nearby, police said.

The woman was not injured.

Investigators don't yet know if the woman was being targeted or if the home was chosen at random.

Suspect descriptions

The first suspect is described as an Asian man standing at medium height, with a medium build and short hair. He was wearing a yellow construction hat, a fluorescent vest over a black jacket, sunglasses, and yellow and black Stanley brand work gloves.

The second suspect is described as a white man, also standing at medium height with a medium build. He was wearing a construction hat, a fluorescent jacket, black pants with a reflective stripe, sunglasses and black work gloves.

They carried a large, black duffel bag with yellow stripes, possibly made by Adidas and featuring the letters "UCLA," according to police.

Investigators are trying to identify any local retailers that sell such a bag. The suspects' clothing also appears to be new and unmarked, suggesting it may have been recently purchased, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police robbery unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).