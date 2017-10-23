The Ottawa Police Service is looking into revising its inclusion policy after an officer told CBC News she wanted the hijab included in official policy.

On Friday, Cst. Lila Shibley — the first and only Muslim woman with the Ottawa police — told All in a Day she thought a hijab policy would encourage more young girls to apply to become police officers.

After the interview, Chief Charles Bordeleau tweeted that his Monday to-do list included drafting a hijab policy.

Things to do on Monday. 1. Get Hijab policy drafted. 2. Thank Cst Shibley @cbcallinaday https://t.co/EjFM30XXx0 — @ChiefBordeleau

While the current stance is hijabs are acceptable, he said he plans on looking into how to make the force's cultural and religious inclusion policy more explicit about allowing officers to wear the head coverings.

"We just want to make sure that, from a safety perspective, whatever dress an officer wears is appropriate for their job," he said Monday.

Bordeleau added that Shibley will have to make a formal request as a part of the process, but the discussion came from her conversation with CBC and not Quebec's new face covering ban.

There are no "specific differences" between the existing policy and the notion of a hijab-specific ruling, said Bordeleau.

"We have a policy that speaks generally to respecting cultural and religious differences, but we want to make it clear in our policy that it is acceptable."

Lila Shibley is the first and only Muslim woman police officer in Ottawa. (CBC News)

Making a difference in your own community

Over the weekend, Shibley was given an award from the Canadian Council of Muslim Women recognizing her contributions to policing.

A decade after she joined Ottawa police, she's still the only Muslim woman on the force.

She's heard from young girls in Ottawa who say they want to become police officers because of her, she said.

"This is a possibility, even though it's not a traditional role for a Muslim female, it's something you can do to make a difference in your community."