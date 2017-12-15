Ottawa police have arrested 13 people and seized two dozen firearms following a six-month covert investigation by the force's guns and gangs unit.

"Project Sabotage" culminated Thursday with the execution of 14 search warrants at addresses across the region. Ottawa police were assisted by Gatineau police, Sûreté du Qué​bec and RCMP.

The operation used an undercover police agent, police said in a news release.

Thursday's sweep resulted in dozens of charges against 16 individuals, 13 arrests and the seizure of 24 firearms and narcotics, including cocaine and fentanyl patches, as well as a drug press and cash.

Gun modified with bump stock

According to police, one of the firearms had a bump stock, a modification that simulates the firing ability of a fully automatic weapon.

"Enforcement projects like Sabotage are a vital tool for helping to reduce gun trafficking and reduce gun violence in our city," said Ottawa police Staff Sgt. Tim Hodgins.

Most of those charged are accused of both drug and firearms offences. All of those named by police are male, and range in age from 20 to 42. All are residents of either Ottawa or Gatineau.

Three men are wanted on an arrest warrant. The others appeared in court for a show cause hearing Thursday.