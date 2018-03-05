Ottawa police say they found a man who had been stabbed to death in a vehicle parked off Riverside Drive Sunday night.
Officers found the victim in a parking lot near the intersection of Bank Street and Riverside Drive around 10 p.m.,police said in a tweet.
Data Centre Road is closed for the investigation. It connects Riverside Drive to Heron Road and the Transitway.
Data Centre closed from Riverside to Transitway - police investigation. OPS directing traffic. Duration unknown. Avoid area. #otttraffic—
