Ottawa Police close Chaudière bridge due to high winds

Ottawa police are closing the Chaudière Bridge into Gatineau because of high winds that are creating hazardous conditions.

The bridge runs from Booth Street in Ottawa to Rue Eddy in Gatineau over Chaudière Island. Police said debris from a nearby building was being blown onto the roadway.

The police said the bridge would remain closed until 2 a.m. Thursday.

Ottawa is under a wind warning issued by Environment Canada warning that the region could see gusts of up to 90 km/h.

The most recent conditions at the Ottawa International Airport recorded showed winds gusting to 81 km/h.

The airport authority is advising travellers to check their flight status.

The high winds are also leading to power outages in some places, with outages currently in Rockcliffe and Kanata North.