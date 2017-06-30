Ottawa's police chief says he's "very confident" in the security plan for Saturday's Canada Day celebrations, and that they're prepared, along with RCMP and the Parliamentary Protective Service, for any eventuality.

Charles Bordeleau told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Friday that people can expect a large police presence.

"It's no secret that world events that have happened over the past number of years has changed our security posture," he said.

"They'll see a lot of police presence, uniformed officers, they'll see barricades, jersey barriers — they're just installing them now — cement barriers blocking intersections. So they'll see a lot of security and that should bring comfort to them to let them know that we have planned, for months now, to increase their safety."

Some half a million people are expected to try to get onto Parliament Hill, but first will have to go through a screening process at one of two security checkpoints, on:

Wellington Street just north of the Sir John A. Macdonald Building at Bank Street.

Elgin Street just south of Wellington Street.

Lineups are expected to be long and barriers are in place.

Officials with the Parliamentary Protective Service are in charge of screening, and will be checking bags for restricted items (including alcohol, fireworks, weapons and more) and using security wand metal detectors to check people.

RCMP and Heritage Canada are in charge of counting people on the Hill and ensuring capacity isn't breached.

Threat level in Canada still medium

If something happens, officers will be able to "quickly assess" and provide direction. Evacuation plans are in place and would be communicated via large TV screens, public broadcasts and the master of ceremonies on the Hill.

"We're hopeful that we don't have to use those plans, but we've prepared for all eventual scenarios," Bordeleau said.

"Overall in Canada the threat is established at medium, so the security threat has not changed. What I can tell you is that the Ottawa Police Service, the RCMP and all our public safety partners have been working extremely hard to ensure that anybody who attends the Hill or the downtown core are safe.

"We are very confident in the plans that we have. We have amazing police officers that are out there ensuring that people remain safe, and we're confident that things will go off very well, and we encourage visitors and residents to come and celebrate Canada's 150th."

You can listen to the entire interview with Bordeleau here.