2 teens charged following Thursday police pursuit

Police have arrested two teenage males following a police chase Thursday morning.

Officers were called at approximately 9:30 a.m. on reports that a firearm had been pointed out of a vehicle near Summerville Avenue.

Based on a description, officers spotted the vehicle nearby and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled the scene and there was a police pursuit, police said.

The vehicle stopped near the Baseline Road and Fisher Avenue area and police arrested one male nearby. A second male was tracked down with the help of the police canine unit.

Two replica handguns were seized from the vehicle, police said.

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy are facing a string of charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a dangerous weapon and multiple counts of breaching court orders.

The pair were expected in court Friday and police said other charges are possible as the investigation continues.