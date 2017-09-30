Ottawa police say a man has been charged after he allegedly approached a woman while driving a white van in Sandy Hill and offered her money to watch him masturbate.

The incident happened on Sept. 13 as a woman was walking on a sidewalk near the area of Chapel and Templeton streets.

Police said in a media release a 26-year-old man living in Gatineau has been charged with criminal harassment and indecent act. He is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

Other similar incidents are under investigation and investigators are looking for other victims or witnesses. Anyone involved is asked to contact Det. JF Martin at 613-236-1222 extension 5166.