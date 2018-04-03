New
Ottawa police investigate report of gunshots near Carlington
No injuries or suspects after overnight 911 call
Ottawa police are looking into reports of gunshots near Carlington overnight.
Someone called 911 around 2:20 a.m. to tell police they heard gunshots in the Castle Hill Crescent area, near the north end of Clyde Avenue.
Police said there were no injuries and are no suspects.
Officers are still at the scene investigating and haven't found any shell casings or bullet damage.