Ottawa police car rammed during traffic stop

An Ottawa man is accused of ramming a police car during a traffic stop Sunday.

Police were called Sunday at 4:05 p.m., initially on reports a man had threatened employees at a business on West Hunt Club Road.

The man allegedly had an altercation at his former workplace and then threatened his former work colleagues before leaving in a vehicle.

Police located a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle of the suspect a short distance away on Bentley Avenue.

The officer made a traffic stop and while police were in their cruiser entering information, the driver pulled away and rammed into the police vehicle.

Other officers arrived on scene and arrested a man. The officer in the cruiser suffered only minor injuries.

Ottawa Police have charged a 36-year-old man with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, uttering threats, assault with a weapon, criminal flight and several other charges.