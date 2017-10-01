In the aftermath of a suspected terrorist attack that rocked Edmonton's downtown Saturday night, Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau says there is no threat of a similar attack in the nation's capital.

"The reality is we face these types of potential attacks, or cowardly attacks, when we are out there in our communities," Bordeleau told CBC News Sunday.

"Although there's no specific threat to Ottawa, we're always mindful when we plan for events and when our officers are out there doing the very difficult work that they do."

@OttawaPolice thinking of @edmontonpolice officer and civilians injured in terror attack. Stark reality of threat that is present. — @ChiefBordeleau

Bordeleau said law enforcement is beefing up its level of vigilance after the attack in Edmonton to make sure Ottawa remains safe.

"Even those officers who are conducting traffic duty or point duty at different venues are just told to be extra careful," he said.

He added that Ottawa police are working with the RCMP to assist in their security planning for events, such as this week's induction of Canada's next Governor General.