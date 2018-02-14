Ottawa police have charged a 21-year-old man in connection to a shooting last fall at Billings Bridge Shopping Centre.

Police were called to the mall around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2017, following a report of gunshots. At the time police said the shots were fired during an altercation involving several males.

Two males who were believed to have been involved in the shooting showed up at local hospitals with minor injuries, but police said they refused to co-operate with the investigation.

The man is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, police announced Wednesday.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday.