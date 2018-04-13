Vehicles damaged in takedown of dangerous suspect

Several vehicles were damaged when police tried to arrest a fleeing suspect in front of an Ottawa shopping plaza Friday afternoon.

The incident began around 1:15 p.m. when an officer spotted the suspect, who police said was wanted for a crime involving a weapon, at the plaza near Baseline Road and Fisher Avenue. Several more officers responded to help arrest the suspect, and police sealed off entrances to the plaza.

Several vehicles were damaged during the attempt to arrest the suspect, including at least one police cruiser and a grey SUV. A foot chase ensued before the suspect was finally arrested.

CBC saw what appeared to be a handgun at the scene.