The Ottawa police arson unit is investigating a fire in Sandy Hill that started early Friday morning.

Firefighters received 911 calls at 3:52 a.m. with reports there were flames at the front door of 142 Russell Ave. They arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire quickly.

No injuries were reported, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact them or get in touch with Crime Stoppers.