Two days after the Ottawa Senators bested the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first game of the Eastern Conference final, the squads squared off again Monday night.

Would the Sens come out once more with grit and intensity? Bobby Ryan, the hero of Game 1, certainly looked prepared for a battle.

Bobby looking i-n-t-e-n-s-e before Game 2. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/FDfQpAvFlt — @Senators

And battle's not the worst way to describe the first period, either.

It may have been a goalless affair, but the initial 20 minutes were packed with a bunch of bonecrunching hits — including this one from Dion Phaneuf on the Penguins' Bryan Rust.

phaneuf with a huge open ice hit on rust pic.twitter.com/Y0AK7ybpWV — @EvgeniMaIkinEgo

Mercy. Let's take a look at that from a slightly different angle:

The hit would end Rust's night, and the physical play continued throughout the second, with Phaneuf leveling Sidney Crosby about halfway through the period.

Well, there go Sidney Crosby and Dion Phaneuf's chances at taking a family vacation together — @bruce_arthur

Although the Penguins managed twice as many shots as the Senators in the second period, they couldn't find the back of the net.

That led to a bit of post-shift surliness between linemates Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin.

Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin discussing their lovely #MotherDay weekend with #Pens staff! #Penguins #Senators #OTTvsPIT pic.twitter.com/sLk7ikRFDc — @HabsHappy

For most of the third period, it looked like Craig Anderson's solid netminding, combined with Ottawa's defensive play, meant the Senators would be off to their eighth overtime game of the 2017 playoffs.

But then Kessel got a pass from his good buddy Malkin and, with 6:55 left in regulation time, slotted his own rebound past Anderson.

Just like that, with time running out, Pittsburgh had a precious one-goal lead.

Malkin and Kessel are best friends who arent afraid to yell at each other, make up, and do awesome things — @letangier

If that lead felt insurmountable, it's probably because the Penguins — for a significant stretch in the latter half of Game 2 — weren't exactly giving Ottawa many opportunities to get on the scoreboard.

Senators went almost 19 minutes without a shot before Zack Smith finally managed a backhand on Fleury. — @SeguinSports

The Sens sent Anderson to the bench with 1:26 left in the game, and with the extra skater finally had a couple of cracks at beating Pittsburgh netminder Marc-André Fleury.

But there would be no late game heroics tonight, as the Penguins held off the final barrage and levelled the Eastern Conference final at a game apiece.

And while Senators fans would have loved to have taken the first two games of the series — especially on the road in Pittsburgh — many weren't letting the Game 2 loss get to them.

Held Pittsburgh to a 1-0 game

Going home with the split

Home for the next 2



See you Wednesday



We got this #Sens #ALLIN #BringIt — @SensCallUps

The series heads to Ottawa for Game 3 Wednesday night.