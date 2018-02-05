Anne Zeng is getting ready for the biggest performance of her young life.

This weekend, the 14-year-old pianist from Ottawa will be heading to New York City to compete in an international competition at the famed Carnegie Hall.

It would be easy to assume the young musician must be getting jittery about playing on such a renowned stage.

But even though it will be her first performance outside Canada, Zeng said she's not at all nervous.

"I get excited rather than nervous," Zeng told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

She auditioned for the Crescendo International Competition with Claude Debussy's Jardins sous la pluie, a piece Zeng said she finds relaxing.

"It translates into 'Gardens under the rain,'" she explained. "I imagine rain when I play."

After her audition for the competition, she received first prize from the adjudicator and an invitation to Carnegie Hall.

"Many students have performed there, and many pianists too. I feel that it will be an honour to be able to perform [at Carnegie Hall]."

Zeng's teacher, Yuko Soncini-Koizumi, says her student is ready to perform on an international stage. (CBC/Jessa Runciman)

Practice makes perfect

Yuko Soncini-Koizumi, Zeng's piano teacher for the past three years, said Zeng expresses with her whole body when she plays.

"She's a very, very hard worker. We say in English, 'practice makes perfect.' For her, I think practice makes perfect," Soncini-Koizumi said.

"I think she's ready. She must be ready to perform in front of many, many people. It's very different than performing in a small room or in a small church."

The teen didn't always love the piano — when she was younger, she said she found playing to be more of a burden, and not all that much fun.

"At the beginning when I just started, I did not recognize my aptitude because I was too young."

But when Zeng's parents started sending her to competitions at seven or eight years old, she began winning prizes.

"I realized that if I kept practising then I would progress," she said.

"The chance to perform at Carnegie Hall gives me an opportunity to compare my level with participants from New York, from Russia, from France, from all over the world."