Photographer Paul Couvrette has been plying his trade in downtown Ottawa for decades.

And while he says he continues to thrive in a profession that has always been characterized by technological change and transformation, he says people appear to be leaving the profession in big numbers.

"One of the most talented photographers in town. He pulled the plug about a year ago. I thought, 'Good Lord, if he's gone where's it all going?'"

'Their chances of making above minimum wage are one in a million in this town.' - Paul Couvrette

Couvrette credits his success in photography to several factors: first, he was an early digital adopter; second, he bought his own studio back when downtown real estate was affordable, and third, he's good at what he does. But social media, smart phones and a glut of photography graduates make it difficult for full-time photographers to make a go of it nowadays he says.

Paul Couvrette says he was fortunate to have purchased his studio building at a time when photography was more lucrative. (Couvrette Studio/submitted)

"It's a mix of things. Everything from the digital world to people not valuing expertise. Social media has made everyone, seemingly, an expert in something. And that's why we've got anywhere from 800-1000 people in Ottawa with Facebook pages saying they're a photographer. And, by the way, there are some very good ones. I mean there are some very talented people in this town. But they come and they go."

When parents ask him if their kids should get into photography, he says they don't like his reply.

"You've wasted your money on the community college degree … I can tell you right now, their chances of making above minimum wage are one in a million in this town," said Couvrette. "There are community colleges all over Ontario that are churning out people that have no hope of employment. It's not fair to the taxpayer and for the (graduates) too."

It's simple economics as far as he's concerned: too much supply means a sharp drop in what people are willing to pay for photo services.

"They last three to four years and then give it up and go away. We had three weddings this summer that the person a month before the wedding said 'I'm tired, I'm burned out, I don't want to shoot your wedding,' and people called us," he said.

'Photographic, arts and design schools and programs are needed more than ever.'

Jason Machinski is an Ottawa photographer and the first-year coordinator for the Algonquin College photography program. He agrees the industry is in transition, but has a more optimistic view than Couvrette.

"Yes, the industry as a whole is going through dramatic changes just like many other industries. Look at Uber and the taxi industry, Facebook & Google and the newspaper industry. Technology gives many the impression that photography is easy but the skills of being an effective visual communicator are still what separates a professional from an amateur and that is what we teach."

Jason Machinski says the Algonquin College photography program teaches "a variety of imaging skills and knowledge from photo theory, lighting, camera operation, digital imaging, printing, videography, marketing, branding and design." (Jason Machinski/submitted)

That is why photographic, arts and design schools and programs are needed more than ever, said Machinski.

"We help bridge the gap showing students how to become more effective visual communicators and how to properly value their work and charge accordingly. Colleges are really like personal and professional incubators, they are places to practice, make mistakes, learn from them and grow as a professional.

'The glory days of photography are not over they are just beginning.' - Jason Machinski, Algonquin College

"That's why we teach a variety of imaging skills and knowledge from photo theory, lighting, camera operation, digital imaging, printing, videography, marketing, branding and design. These new photographers or image makers will need these adaptive skills to forge new territory in an ever evolving industry."

Machinski thinks the city is showing many signs of a thriving photo community, including the opening of the School of Photographic Arts Ottawa. Then there are all the examples of successful professionals thriving here.

"People like Michelle Valberg and Chris Lalonde who have constantly reinvented themselves to meet market demands and photographers like Remi Thériault at the House of Common studio and creative space. These are photographers working to meet a changing demographic. The millennials are one of the largest demographics in history, and they don't want the traditional photographs and portraits their parents did," he said.

"Smart photographers stay on top of trends and adapt. If nature and history has taught me anything it is that evolution and change is inevitable. The glory days of photography are not over they are just beginning."