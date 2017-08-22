When Ottawa photographer Derek Kind decided to travel to Wyoming to capture the totality of Monday's solar eclipse, he knew he needed some way to demonstrate the awesome scale of the celestial show.

That's when he struck on the stellar idea of a once-in-lifetime photobomb, with a little help from the International Space Station.

Derek Kind specializes in nature photography. (Derek Kind/Supplied)

"I hit on the idea of the solar transit of the ISS, and a search of transit times in locations across the band of totality revealed that there was only one place in the U.S. where the transit and totality bands intersected," he said on Tuesday.

That perfect vantage point was just west of Crowheart, Wyo. — more than 3,500 kilometres from Ottawa.

Kind's camera, which was attached to a telescope, managed to catch the spacecraft as it trekked directly across the sun's face while the dark shadow of the moon closed in from above.

Gone in 0.7 seconds

It was no easy feat, even for an experienced photographer. Because the space station's transit across the eclipse lasted only about half a second, Kind had to time his shot down to the millisecond.

"I took video frames and combined them to show the full transit in a single image," he explained.

He encouraged budding photographers to give it their all for the perfect shot, like he did.

"If an idea seems a little crazy — buying a telescope and travelling across a country to capture an event that lasts zero-point-seven seconds — do it anyway," Kind said. "It may or may not work out but you will have tried, and learned how to do it better next time."