A group of young people were arrested early Monday morning after reports from different parts of Ottawa that people were driving around brandishing a pellet gun from a car.

Ottawa police said they heard reports of a pellet gun being pointed at people from a car Sunday night in different parts of the city at around 11 p.m.

Around 2 a.m., patrol officers found a car on Montreal Road near the Vanier Parkway.

Seven people were arrested, a mix of males and females and of youth and young adults.

Ottawa police said early this morning they're still investigating. No charges have been laid.