The City of Ottawa is asking the public to weigh in on proposals to rename three parks, a meeting room and a baseball diamond to commemorate locals who made a difference in their communities.

Individuals who wish to submit a comment about the proposals can contact the city before March 8, 2017.

Here are the five proposed new names with background information provided by the city.

Mary Durling Park

Cypress Gardens Park, located on 33 Elm Crescent in Stittsville, may be renamed after Mary Durling. (Google Street View)

Cypress Gardens Park in Stittsville may be named after Mary Durling to commemorate the 2009 Stittsville Citizen of the Year.

A longtime resident of Stittsville, Durling was an inspiration to those around her through her extensive volunteer and charity work.

She served as a member of the Ladies' Auxilliary of the Royal Canadian Legion since 1970 and was considered by many to be the 'heart and soul of Stittsville.'

Grace Thompson Meeting Room

A meeting room in the Ottawa Public Library, Stittsville Branch, may be named after Grace Thompson to recognize her volunteer work. (City of Ottawa)

The city has been asked to name a meeting room in the Ottawa Public Library in Stittsville the Grace Thompson Meeting Room.

Thompson was an author who published many accounts of the town's historical roots and founding families, dating back to the 1800s.

She helped form the Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society, the Goulborn Township Historical Society, the Goulborn Jubilee Singers and the Greely Players Theatre Group.

Ronald Warren Baseball Diamond

Ball Diamond #1 at the Kenmore Bicentennial Park may be named the "Ronald Warren Baseball Diamond." (Google Maps)

To recognize Ronald Warren's contributions that led to the opening of two ball fields on the Kenmore Bicentennial Park in Osgoode, the city is being asked to name Ball Diamond #1 the Ronald Warren Baseball Diamond.

Warren's fundraising efforts also helped to bring a gazebo, washrooms and horseshoe pits to Kenmore Park.

Lee Boltwood Park

In recognition of Lee Boltwood's extensive contributions to Stittsville since 1973, the city has been asked to name a future park in the Abbottsville development in her name.

Boltwood was known for her green thumb, regularly giving gardening advice at venues like the Central Experimental Farm and Carp Farmers' Market.

She also served on the Boards of the Goulbourn Middle School Parents' Council, Goulbourn Library and Goulbourn Historical Society.

Susanna Kemp Park

A future community park in the Abbottsville development may be named after Susanna Kemp in recognition of her home's significance to Stittsville's history.

Kemp emigrated with her parents to Canada from Ireland in 1819. After she became a widow at age 34, she offered rooms and food to travellers in her home to support her and her seven children.

Their stone house is now known as Cabotto's Restaurant on Hazeldean Road.