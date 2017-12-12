Hockey fans should look to plan ahead for Saturday's outdoor game between the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens.

The outdoor game at TD Place at Lansdowne will bring together two of the league's original teams, who squared off in Ottawa for the first time as NHL teams on Dec. 19, 1917.

Roads will be closed around Lansdowne for pedestrian use only. Bank Street between Sunnyside Drive and Fifth Avenue, will be closed to vehicles and cyclists after 3:30 p.m. and will remain closed until midnight.

Queen Elizabeth Drive between Preston and Somerset will be closed to drivers from 9 p.m. to midnight after the game.

Limited parking around Lansdowne

Parking at the stadium will be limited and prohibited on certain roads, including:

Bank Street from Chamberlain Avenue to Riverdale Avenue.

Bronson Avenue from Hwy 417 to Sunnyside Avenue.

Fifth Avenue from Lyon Street South to O'Connor Street.

Lisgar Street from Elgin Street to its easterly end.

Fans can use public transportation similar to RedBlacks football games. OC Transpo's 450 routes from park and rides will start running three hours before the puck drops and will be available for two hours after the final buzzer.

Bus routes 6 and 7 will also have increased service for those enjoying this weekend's activities at Parliament Hill.

Public transportation will be available for free to anyone going to the CHL outdoor game on Sunday also at Lansdowne, including an STO bus from Robert-Guertin Centre.