Two Ottawa residents are facing drug-related charges, after being arrested at the MacDonald-Cartier International Airport earlier this month.

According to a media release, Mercedez Greig, 22, and Gersi Mulollari, 23, were arrested on Dec. 7, after Canada Border Services Agency officers and the RCMP seized bottles of liquid from the pair.

The two were returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic, and were selected for additional screening. Officers found 10 one-litre bottles of rum, which were laced with traces of liquid cocaine, according to the release.

The pair have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, and importation of cocaine. They are expected in court on Jan. 2, 2018.

RCMP Supt. Ivan Verdurmen said in the release, "We live in an increasingly global and interconnected world, and this investigation shows how the RCMP in partnership with the CBSA, aim at stopping crime before it reaches Canadian borders."