2 banned from having pets after missing, sick dog was found with them

An Ottawa man and woman have been banned from owning, caring for or living with animals for 10 years after a dog reported missing by its owner was found five months later neglected in their home, according to the Ontario SPCA.

In September 2016 the owner of a female pug-beagle mix, or puggle, reported the dog missing, the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said in a news release issued Tuesday.

On Feb. 22, 2017, Ottawa police contacted the OSPCA about a missing dog in need of medical attention at an east-end apartment, the OSPCA said.

The dog was returned to its rightful owner, who took it to a veterinarian.

Dog recovers

The vet found the dog was emaciated, infested with fleas and had an infection on its paw, the OSPCA said. The animal has since been treated for its injuries and has recovered.

A 30-year-old man and 36-year-old woman, both from Ottawa, were found guilty in an Ottawa Provincial Offences Court on March 22, 2018, of permitting distress and failing to provide adequate and appropriate medical attention.

In addition to the restriction on owning, caring for or living with animals, the two were each fined $500 and ordered to pay $349 in restitution to the OSPCA.

The Ontario SPCA investigates cases of animal cruelty across the province. It has been performing that role in Ottawa since 2016, when it took over those investigative duties from the Ottawa Humane Society.