OPP have laid charges against a school board employee in connection to financial issues around a breakfast program for students in Petawawa.

The school board called police last November with concerns over the financial operation of the program. Police began an investigation and identified several offences had taken place between Sept. 2016 and Oct. 2017.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested last month and has been charged with theft and fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, breach of trust and using a forged document.

She is scheduled to make here first court appearance in Pembroke on March 13.