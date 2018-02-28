After nearly six weeks of construction, O'Connor Street in downtown Ottawa will reopen on Thursday afternoon.

The road has been closed from Laurier Avenue to Somerset Street since Jan. 22 to allow Bell Canada to reconstruct manholes and is reopening Thursday afternoon, one day ahead of schedule.

Businesses in the area had been concerned about a drop in customers during the construction.

While that downtown artery is set to reopen, the city revealed plans this week for closures on Elgin Street that will begin next month, leading up to a complete shutdown of the popular entertainment strip to traffic in 2019.